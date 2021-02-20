PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0314 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $8,042.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,943.77 or 0.03428356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00399210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $685.29 or 0.01208687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00452145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.62 or 0.00412049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00289933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00027070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,737,287 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.