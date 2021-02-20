Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.21. Primo Water reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

PRMW remained flat at $$15.73 during midday trading on Friday. 1,321,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Primo Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 455,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 169,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $814,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.