PSI Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

Walmart stock opened at $138.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.