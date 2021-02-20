PSI Advisors LLC Sells 8,435 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $59.31 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

