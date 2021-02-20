Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Tops $0.0221 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 52.1% against the dollar. One Quasarcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $3.72 million and $3,140.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002242 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Token Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a token. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 tokens. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Quasar aims to be a “business travel” that requires personalized information based on broad knowledge, which starts with ‘fair travel’ to accumulate professional and advanced information, moving on to “medical travel” that requires knowledge of specific fields and extensive information. “

Quasarcoin Token Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.