Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $303,748.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 42.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $303,748.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.20 or 0.00486434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00089144 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.00402101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028140 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,153,835,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

