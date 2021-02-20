Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 13.7%

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) were down 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 90,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,601,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.01.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.