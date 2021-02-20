Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 13.7%

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) were down 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 90,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,601,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 765.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

