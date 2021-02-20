salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.56. 4,647,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.48. The firm has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

