ScPrime Price Up 23% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. ScPrime has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $24,780.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.40 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00067903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00779974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091647 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,623,810 coins and its circulating supply is 32,940,199 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.