Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

NYSE:CKH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 133,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $882.52 million, a PE ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 1.05. Seacor has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Seacor alerts:

CKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Seacor news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $3,415,214.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,830 shares in the company, valued at $19,098,311.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.