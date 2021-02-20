SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITC. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,340. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.