Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Shares Down 12.6%

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) was down 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.50 and last traded at $43.65. Approximately 112,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,545,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter worth $2,148,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth $112,404,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

