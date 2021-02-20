State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $57.79 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Synopsys worth $57,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,076,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.15.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $268.07 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.