State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $62.49 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $62,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $297.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $367.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

