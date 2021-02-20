Steem Dollars Price Up 17.3% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $5.03 or 0.00008905 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $30.96 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,543.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $716.28 or 0.01266774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.79 or 0.00427621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00030455 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004080 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003553 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,149,653 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

