Swerve Market Capitalization Reaches $17.71 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $17.71 million and $17.36 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00487857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00083181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00410154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028153 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,382,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,865,066 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

