Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 4.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.63. 406,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,796,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 2,136,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $4,471,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

