Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 58,994 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,994 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $74,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $209.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

