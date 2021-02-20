Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 913,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $48,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after buying an additional 3,417,906 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,055 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $668,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,586,205 shares of company stock valued at $88,310,828. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

