Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $84,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $341.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.