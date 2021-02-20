TravelNote Hits Market Capitalization of $15,894.91 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 88.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. TravelNote has a total market cap of $15,894.91 and $13.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 94.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.09 or 0.00468605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00091515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.38 or 0.00396910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00027068 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

