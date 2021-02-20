UniLayer Price Up 33.7% Over Last 7 Days (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $16.36 million and $1.49 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00487857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00083181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00410154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028153 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

