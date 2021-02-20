UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.58. 2,313,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,586. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.88. The company has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

