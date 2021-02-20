Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $194.21 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.09 or 0.00791858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057496 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00041359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.65 or 0.04673405 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

