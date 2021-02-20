Veil Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,872.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $11,872.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,279.04 or 0.99969850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00040952 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.27 or 0.00549364 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.26 or 0.00876187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.00269760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00134804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

