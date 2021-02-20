VNX Exchange Hits Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 131.8% higher against the dollar. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $68,419.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.00789558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00057347 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.82 or 0.04683783 BTC.

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

