WD Rutherford LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 273,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after buying an additional 86,031 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Waste Management by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of WM stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average is $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.