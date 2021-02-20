yearn.finance Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $690.35 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $42,584.65 or 0.75352310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00461874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00094509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.00397248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026292 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn

yearn.finance Token Trading

