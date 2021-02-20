Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 70.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after buying an additional 412,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $9.25 on Friday, hitting $479.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,195. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

