Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Geron reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Geron by 76.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Geron by 54.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Geron by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 14.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Geron by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

GERN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 7,016,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The company has a market cap of $639.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.50. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.