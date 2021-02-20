Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Novartis’ earnings. Novartis reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novartis will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $88.41. 1,810,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.67. Novartis has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 129.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 950.9% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Novartis by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

