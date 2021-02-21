$0.16 EPS Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

A number of brokerages have commented on AY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

AY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 931,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

