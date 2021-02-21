$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $1.01. Brinker International reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,076,000. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.63. 1,336,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,388. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.