0Chain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $577,100.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $29.32 million and approximately $577,100.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00028739 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

