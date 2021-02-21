$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $927.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.12. The company had a trading volume of 319,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $160.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

