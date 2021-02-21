$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.61. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.95. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

