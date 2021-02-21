135 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.