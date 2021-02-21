-$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.22) and the lowest is ($2.60). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($8.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.67) to ($8.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.09. 2,418,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,612. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $88.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,865,000 after purchasing an additional 60,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

