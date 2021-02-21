236 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,893.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,691.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

