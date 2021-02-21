$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $9.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,091. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,884,895.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

