5,104 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2021

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.73. 15,011,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,343,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day moving average is $204.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit