5,104 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.73. 15,011,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,343,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day moving average is $204.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

