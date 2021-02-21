850 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

