Aave Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.33 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $5.33 billion and approximately $596.23 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $429.85 or 0.00750643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00058922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.15 or 0.04505700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,406,976 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

