Actinium Hits Market Capitalization of $582,578.63 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $582,578.63 and $41,086.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000073 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,724,500 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.