Adams Wealth Management Sells 722 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Adams Wealth Management cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America makes up 0.6% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKG traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day moving average is $122.15.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.