ADS Maritime (OTCMKTS:ADCUF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ADS Maritime Holding Plc (OTCMKTS:ADCUF) fell 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.31. 9,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 16,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of ADS Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35.

ADS Crude Carriers Plc owns, charters, and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of three very large crude carriers, including ADS Page, ADS Stratus, and ADS Serenade. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

