Akash Network (AKT) Price Reaches $4.69 on Major Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $174.87 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $4.69 or 0.00008385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00501454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00061879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00076322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.11 or 0.00445144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 122,444,180 coins and its circulating supply is 37,266,443 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

Akash Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.