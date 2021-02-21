Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $1.60 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $278.76 million and approximately $107.25 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00002791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.14 or 0.00525003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00067541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00090663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00077870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.00392618 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.