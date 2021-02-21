Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,101.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,901.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,697.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

