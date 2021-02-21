Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 42.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $804,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,893.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,691.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

